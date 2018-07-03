30 years later, US downing of Iran flight haunts relations

FILE - In this Monday, July 2, 2012 file photo, Najmeh Arshad, an Iranian woman whose father was killed when a U.S. warship shot down an Iranian airliner 24 years ago, scatters flowers into the Persian Gulf during a ceremony remembering the 290 passengers at the spot where the airliner was downed. In the waters of the Persian Gulf just off Iran, mourners tossed flowers from a helicopter and a ferry Tuesday to mark the 30th anniversary of the U.S. Navy shooting down of an Iranian commercial airline, killing 290 people. Vahid Salemi, File AP Photo