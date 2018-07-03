Maui firefighters battling brush fire, evacuate nearby plant

A concrete mixing plant is being evacuated as firefighters battle a fast-moving brush fire on Maui.
The Maui Fire Department says the blaze is not threatening any homes.
The department is sending three engines, two tankers, two air units and several heavy equipment units to battle the fire. The size of the fire wasn't immediately released.
The flames were reported to be near Haleakala (HAH-lay-ah-kah-lah) Highway and Haliimaile (HAH'-lee-ee-ma-ee-lee) Road and were spreading south.
Tuesday's evacuation request is for a nearby concrete mixing facility owned by Honolulu Construction & Draying.
Hawaii News Now posted footage from Kahului's airport of billowing clouds of smoke from the fire in the distance.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
