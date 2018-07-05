Migrant workers the key to Russia's smooth-running World Cup

In this photo taken on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, Two municipal workers stand ready to clean an area ahead of the Denmark-France World Cup match at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Legions of migrant workers, most of them are from Central Asia and elsewhere are the unsung heroes of Russia's World Cup, endlessly cleaning stadium grounds and fan zones but unable to watch the world-class soccer unfolding in their midst. Alexander Zemlianichenko AP Photo