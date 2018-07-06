Kah-Nee-Ta Resort to close, 146 employees to lose jobs

One of Oregon's biggest resorts is set to close this summer and 146 employees will lose their jobs.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Kah-Nee-Ta Resort and Spa, which operates on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation in central Oregon, announced Friday that it will shutter all operations Sept. 5.
An announcement sent from interim general manager Marie Kay Williams says the decision came as the "the resort cannot continue operating below a self-sustaining level."
She wrote that closing the resort is necessary to protect the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs from further financial risk.
With the closing of the resort, 146 employees will be laid off. That includes spa, restaurant, maintenance, room service and administrative workers.
Williams didn't return calls for comment on the decision.
Comments