EPA's new boss unlikely to change Trump environmental policy

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Building is shown in Washington. Andrew Wheeler, the No. 2 official at EPA, will take over the agency on July 9, 2018, now that President Donald Trump has accepted the resignation of embattled administrator Scott Pruitt. He is a former coal industry lobbyist who helped lead an industry fight against regulations that protect Americans' health and address climate change. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo