Democrats in Michigan seek to flip state House in 2018

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2012 file photo, the statue of Gov. Austin Blair, the war governor (1861- 1864), is silhouetted against the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. As the 2018 midterms draw national attention to Michigan, people are wondering if the battleground state that helped elect President Donald Trump two years ago will continue its Republican-trifecta streak. Michigan's state government has been single-party since 2011, with Republicans controlling the governor's seat, state Senate and state House. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo