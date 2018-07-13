The Latest: U of Louisville stadium removes Papa John’s name

FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows signs, including one featuring Papa John’s founder John Schnatter, at a Papa John’s pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing materials after reports he used a racial slur. Schnatter apologized Wednesday, July 11, 2018, and said he would resign as chairman after Forbes reported that he used the slur during a media training session. Schnatter had stepped down as CEO last year after criticizing NFL protests. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) Charles Krupa AP