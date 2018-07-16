EU official urges Trump, Putin not to destroy global order

FILE - In this July 10, 2018, file photo, European Council President Donald Tusk addresses the media after the signature of the second EU NATO Joint Declaration, in Brussels. The senior European Union official on Monday, July 16, 2018, urged President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and China to work with Europe to avoid trade wars and prevent conflict and chaos. Tusk was speaking in Beijing at the opening of a summit between China and the European Union, just hours ahead of a summit between Trump and Putin in Helsinki. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File) Geert Vanden Wijngaert AP