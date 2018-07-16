Recent editorials published in Nebraska newspapers

Omaha World Herald. July 13, 2018
Nebraska needs to address Medicaid problems.
Nebraska now has a year and a half of experience with Heritage Health, its revamped approach to serving the state's nearly 230,000 adults and children eligible for Medicaid.
The system provides considerable improvements over the state's previous approach. But as legislative hearings have shown, Heritage Health needs regular monitoring to address the challenges in managing $1.2 billion worth of annual claims.
Under Heritage Health, providers address an individual's care and treatment in a comprehensive way, no longer separating the attention to a client's physical health and mental health issues. Heritage Health has strengthened services such as education for new and expectant mothers; health checks for children; and coordination of behavioral, physical and pharmacy services. These are welcome improvements.
Under the program, three private companies manage and pay for the bulk of Medicaid services.
Testimony before Nebraska state lawmakers has identified various challenges to be addressed: adequate reimbursement to providers; consistent application of rules; correct processing of claims; and adequate staff training.
At a recent legislative hearing, State Medicaid Director Matthew Van Patton said the three Heritage Health management companies had processed at least 97 percent of "clean claims" — those without errors or other problems — within 10 days during the first three months of 2018.
An outside reviewer had found each of the three companies in compliance with seven quality measures, he said.
However, Melanie Standifer, revenue manager for CenterPointe treatment center in Lincoln, told lawmakers that about 70 percent of the claims denied by the managed care companies are denied incorrectly. "There is an unacceptable amount of administrative burden on providers," she said.
Leisha Eiten, representing the Nebraska Speech Language Hearing Association, said many audiologists have stopped taking Medicaid patients because of claims payment problems with Heritage Health.
Heritage Health deserves praise for the positives it achieves in managing an enormously complex part of Nebraska's health care system. At the same time, the concerns raised by providers need to be addressed. Management or staffing problems mustn't get in the way of making sure that vulnerable Nebraskans receive the services they need.
_______
Kearney Hub. July 13, 2018.
Soy, pork producers hit hard by tariffs.
When the president said trade wars are easy to win, he must not have been thinking about farmers. As the United States and China trade dispute deepens, and Donald Trump creates a wider divide between the U.S. and its allies, we're witnessing a financial crisis for pork producers and soybean growers.
According to the National Pork Producers Council, U.S. swine farmers now face punitive tariffs of 62 percent on exports to China, a market that had represented 17 percent of total U.S. exports by value in 2017.
Pork producers have it bad, but soybean growers are facing great harm as well because China's retaliations are resulting in what could develop into long-term market share losses unless the president alters his trade strategy.
Soybean growers currently are watching their market in China evaporate as the nation retaliates for U.S. tariffs imposed on key exports to the U.S. In the past 10 years the U.S. soy growers had enjoyed a surge in exports to China, yielding hope among U.S. farmers that China's demand would continue to expand and further boost profits for U.S. growers.
In 2017, China imported 31 percent of U.S. soybean production, equal to 60 percent of total U.S. exports and nearly one in every three rows of harvested beans.
Before the trade war, soy growers were expecting continued growth during the next 10 years, but Chinese demand now is in jeopardy because of U.S. tariffs.
Soy growers earlier this year asked Trump to consider alternatives to tariffs because soy exports represent a trade surplus, as do most other U.S. agricultural products. The president didn't listen. Next soy growers staged a fly-in to urge Congress to push the administration to rethink its tariffs. Finally, last week, soy growers attempted a social media campaign in which they attached their photos to statements sent to the president and his advisers.
Soy growers are looking at losses in the billions of dollars. Pork producers estimate they'll lose $2 billion this year, or about $18 per hog. Those losses come when the U.S. farm economy already is struggling.
At the moment, the trade battle appears to be escalating and there's not an end in sight. We urge all Nebraskans who are concerned about the economic vitality of their state to get involved. Tell our congressional representatives they don't need to agree with the president on everything, but trade setbacks hurt Nebraskans. Our congressional delegation needs to stand up for our key industry.
___
The Grand Island Independent. July 12, 2018
Middle-school project facing uphill climb.
It appears that the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education will move forward with planning for a bond issue that would finance construction of a new middle school.
The board has hired an architectural firm, Joseph R. Hewgley and Associates of North Platte, to do preliminary work and has chosen to operate with a construction manager model, under which a construction manager is expected to oversee the project, keeping it within the budget.
Discussions about how to best serve the district's middle-school-age students have been ongoing for a long time and the board has repeatedly been told of the shortcomings of the district's current education of sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders at St. Libory, 1-R and Cedar Hollow schools.
Band, choir and technology are the only interest-based activities offered to those students. Having all the middle school students together in one location would also make it possible for Northwest to offer them a wider range of exploratory classes.
Initially, the board was working with a cost of $18 million, but that has been pared down to $15.9 million for a 59,512-square-foot facility. The project could include 12 classrooms, three science classrooms, a flex classroom, gym and locker rooms, a media center and a cafeteria.
Board member Bret Mader has spoken in favor of reducing the cost of the project by building onto Northwest High School, with a cost of only about $5 million. But you get what you pay for. Spending only a third as much would greatly limit what would be built and it could limit the ways the new facility could improve middle school education in the district.
Board member Duane Witt has emphasized that option elementary-age students are not bound to Northwest and may go to a middle school in Grand Island Public Schools, or another school district, to get a better middle school education. A new school would be a big boost in drawing option students, and the state of Nebraska ensures that districts accepting option students get the funding that would have gone to those students' home school districts.
But the board and district administrators must enter this process with a firm understanding of the challenge they have ahead of them in the current economic climate.
Northwest is a rural district and producers have repeatedly spoken at board meetings about the need to reduce their taxes, not increase them.
They're going to be a very tough sell.
So the board is going to have to step it up and thoroughly educate the district's patrons about what the project will provide, how it will be paid for and specifically why they should support it with their tax dollars.
This is a project that was promised decades ago when Northwest High School was built.
The Northwest district was created after a November 1962 decision by Grand Island Public Schools that it would no longer educate rural students. Ground was broken for Northwest High School in June 1963 and it opened its doors that September.
The Northwest principal at that time predicted that "within two or three years," Northwest would expand to where it would be building a middle school alongside the high school.
That was 55 years ago.
Board member Mike Shafer, who is a retired Northwest High School teacher, has repeatedly spoken of the history of the district, saying, "I would like to see us complete that dream and build a middle school."
But short of a very generous person coming forward to donate enough money to pay for a new school, the district is going to have to live with the vote of its patrons. They will make the decision about what their district's students need and what its patrons can afford.
______
McCook Daily Gazette. July 10, 2018
Nebraskans get electricity at a bargain price.
Nebraska is coming from behind when it comes to renewable energy, despite recent progress like a solar farm at Kearney and wind farms in northeast Nebraska and elsewhere.
Drive through northeast Kansas and western Iowa, and you'll be greeted with great, white whirling wind turbines. Those, plus solar arrays and hydroelectric plants can be spotted almost anywhere you drive on your summer vacation.
Nebraska has all of those, of course, but most of the power that energizes your flatscreen television comes from fossil fuels like coal or natural gas, as well as nuclear fission.
One thing you won't see is how much the electricity those wind turbines or solar arrays costs when it reaches residents' meters.
That's where Nebraska really shines, according to the howmuch.net website, in a report at http://bit.ly/2L7YVTn
While Iowa residents pay 11.48 cents per kWh for electricity, Nebraskans get by for 9.67 cents. In South Dakota they pay 10.67, Wyoming 10.91, Colorado 11.66 and Kansas 12.69. Missourians pay the most comparable price, but still slightly more, 9.73 cents.
Nebraska commercial customers have a similar advantage. While Iowa pays 9.17 cents, Missouri 8.41, Kansas 10.27, Colorado and Wyoming 9.47 cents and South Dakota 9.24 cents, Nebraska businesses pay 8.54 cents per kilowatt-hour.
Because power is publicly owned in Nebraska, "profits" go back into improving service and holding down rates.
While being a public power state has hindered development of renewable energy in the past, Nebraska ratepayers have not been forced to pay for mandated use of renewable sources of energy, using the most economical sources instead.
Nebraskans do value natural resources and have a proven record of doing what we can to preserve and protect them. But we also appreciate the old adage, "a penny saved is a penny earned."
Comments