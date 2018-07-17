Mistrial declared for ex-regulator charged with bribery

FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, former Arizona Corporation Commissioner Gary Pierce, and his wife Sherry, left, leave court in Phoenix after being arraigned on bribery and fraud charges. A judge on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, declined a request by the Pierces to hold a hearing to examine whether jury deliberations at their trial have been tainted. Their lawyers sought the hearing after it was revealed that a juror brought notes into the deliberation room that she wrote while at home. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) Matt York AP