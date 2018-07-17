South Carolina stadium may sell alcohol, just not at games

A food vendor has applied for a license to sell alcohol at the University of South Carolina's football stadium.
South Carolina Department of Revenue spokeswoman Bonnie Swingle tells The State that Aramark Sports and Entertainment LLC applied on June 11 for a "permanent" liquor license for Williams-Brice Stadium. But the university itself says they only want to sell alcohol for the upcoming Beyonce and Jay-Z concert and other "private, nonathletic events."
University of South Carolina spokesman Jeff Stensland says there are no plans to sell alcohol at games. The Southeastern Conference bans stadiums from selling alcohol to general admission fans at games.
Swingle says the "permanent" license would only be valid for two years. And Stensland says USC's agreement with Aramark to serve alcohol only lasts one year.
