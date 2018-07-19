Retailer’s Georgia distribution facility to bring 130 jobs

A national retailer's plans for a distribution center in Georgia will bring 130 jobs to the area.
The president of the Development Authority of Monroe County, Bo Gregory, tells The Telegraph that Philadelphia-based Five Below chose the county for its "shovel ready" state-certified site. Gregory says construction has already begun on the center, which is slated to be more than 770,000 square feet (71,535 sq. meters). The retailer will own the building.
Gregory believes the project is the county's largest since Plant Scherer was built in the 1970s.
A release from Gov. Nathan Deal's office says the company's initial investment includes $42 million in land and building and about $28 million in machinery and equipment.
Five Below President Joel Anderson says the facility will support the retailer's growth throughout the southeastern U.S.
Comments