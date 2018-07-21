The Latest: Cohen lawyer: ‘Spin’ can’t change what’s on tape

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen leaves federal court in New York. President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing payments to a former Playboy model who said she had an affair with him, The New York Times reported Friday, July 20. The president’s current personal lawyer confirmed the conversation and said it showed Trump did nothing wrong, according to the Times. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Seth Wenig AP