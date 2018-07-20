AP Explains: Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo remains hot topic

FILE - In this March 26, 2013 file photo, Arroyo Hondo Land Grant heir Fernando Martinez is shown at the historical northern New Mexico Spanish land grant. Republican Congressman Steve Pearce of New Mexico has introduced a bill aimed at giving Hispanic families stronger measures to review claims of lost lands under the 1848 Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, the treaty that ended the U.S.-Mexican War. Meanwhile, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced this week he is seeking to void a 2003 land transfer from the historic Hispanic land grant in New Mexico to a Colorado group on grounds it was illegal. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File) Russell Contreras AP