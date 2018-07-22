Insider Q&A: Being creative about hiring in tight job market

This undated photo provided by Robert Half International Inc. shows Paul McDonald, senior executive director at the staffing firm Robert Half International. McDonald has seen job markets of both extremes in his 35 years in recruiting: The ultra-low unemployment rates of the late 1990s, the sky-high unemployment of the Great Recession, and now back to a jobless rate of just 4 percent. McDonald’s division focuses on temporary and permanent placement of professional staff in fields such as accounting, finance, legal, technology, creative and high-end administrative work. (Bruce Birnbaum/Robert Half International Inc via AP) Bruce Birnbaum AP