Officials say outgoing garbage contractor missing pickups

Officials in one southwest Mississippi county are worried about who's going to pick up residents' garbage for the next 10 weeks.
The Daily Leader reports that Lincoln County and the city of Brookhaven are switching from current garbage collector Waste Pro to a new contractor, Arrow Disposal Service.
However, Waste Pro employees are quitting in advance of the Oct. 1 handover to seek new jobs, and officials say the company is missing an increasing number of pickups.
County supervisors Tuesday demanded that Waste Pro adhere to its contract.
Arrow says it can't start collections until Oct. 1. Supervisors and road crews have been collecting garbage themselves. A Brookhaven alderwoman says city residents have similar problems.
Brookhaven officials say the county can borrow trailers it uses to pick up debris.
Comments