Harris Teeter introduces a new way to reward loyal customers

To reward loyal customers, Harris Teeter is launching a credit card that offers shoppers perks for purchases they make at Harris Teeter stores, as well as at anywhere else Mastercard is accepted.

The Matthews-based grocer said Monday that for every 1,000 points customers earn using their Harris Teeter Rewards World Mastercard, they will receive a a $10 Harris Teeter Rewards Check. The checks will be issued four times a year: In February, May, August and November, the grocery said.

Harris Teeter’s foray into credit cards comes amid increasingly cutthroat competition among grocery stores nationwide, including in Charlotte.

SIGN UP

Harris Teeter’s closest competitor, Florida-based Publix, entered the North Carolina market with a store in Ballantyne in 2014 and has been growing its local footprint rapidly ever since. Last summer, Amazon purchased Whole Foods and started cutting prices and adding its own benefits, such as discounts for Prime users — all moves that put pressure on traditional grocers like Harris Teeter.

A number of other grocers have their own credit cards that reward repeat customers. Costco’s Anywhere Visa card, for instance, offers 2 percent cash back on purchases made at Costco stores. Target’s REDcard offers 5 percent savings on qualifying purchases at Target. Amazon also offers its own credit card.

Here’s how Harris Teeter allots points through its credit card, which is separate from its VIC savings card:





▪ One point for every $1 spent on purchases anywhere Mastercard is accepted

▪ Two points for every $1 spent at Harris Teeter stores

▪ Three points for every $1 spent on Harris Teeter-branded products

Launching the card is a way Harris Teeter seeks to help shoppers “earn meaningful rewards they can use to purchase the items they love,” spokeswoman Danna Robinson said in a statement.