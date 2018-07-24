Report says Indonesia ‘land swap’ plan puts forests at risk

FILE - In this Nov. 2., 2007, file aerial photo, stacks of acacia logs wait to be transported as the natural forest sits untouched on the right in Pangkalan Kerinci, Riau province, on Sumatra island, Indonesia. Researchers say a plan by the Indonesian government to give plantation companies new lands in exchange for restoring areas they destroyed could result in more tropical forests being cut down. Dita Alangkara, File AP Photo