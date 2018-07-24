They said they’d make ammunition and revitalize this small Texas town. Then things got complicated

Mineral Wells needed a win.
The Baker Hotel, which opened in 1929 and once drew politicians and socialites from around the world to the small town about 50 miles west of downtown Fort Worth, has been shuttered about as long as it was open. A military facility, where well-heeled helicopter pilots once trained, closed in 1973.
A private prison, then one of the biggest employers in the town of about 15,000, closed in 2013.
So officials jumped at the opportunity, when, nearly three years ago, the owners of an ammunition company approached the city with a plan to put Mineral Wells on the map again. Its owners, two men with roots in North Texas, claimed their company, Precision Ammunition, could become one of the largest commercial ammunition producers in the United States.
Today, the company has three employees, an empty store and 84 acres of undeveloped land handed to them by the town's independent economic development firm, but paid for in part by the taxpayers of Mineral Wells.
Mineral Wells made a bad bet – that much is clear, town officials say. Now, the town's newly elected mayor is asking questions of the Mineral Wells Industrial Foundation, the private nonprofit through which the city effectively does all of its business recruitment.
The deal and its aftermath, experts say, show what can go wrong when economic development is left in the hands of private organizations with little accountability to the cities they serve.
It's also a story about rural communities struggling to keep up in a fast-growing region where cities compete fiercely for jobs and investment – using hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars each year.
A town divided
Residents of Mineral Wells agree on most things – the city wears its conservatism proudly, scattered with churches and gun shops, alongside fast food chains in aging strip malls. But recently, the town's efforts to bulk up its anemic roster of employers has driven a wedge into the tight-knit community. The deal with the ammo makers, residents say, was a tipping point.
Mayor Christopher Perricone, a political newcomer elected in May, was propelled by calls to shake up the way the town brings in and keeps businesses. He declined to comment for this story.
Currently, the town allocates its entire economic development budget, $50,000, to the Mineral Wells Industrial Foundation. That money goes entirely to paying Steve Butcher, a contractor who recruits companies and orchestrates financial incentives.
City Manager Lance Howerton and members of the City Council expressed support for the status quo at a July 3 council meeting despite increased scrutiny from some residents.
Earlier this year, residents began looking into the ammunition company's past and posting their findings on a local Facebook page called "We the People of Mineral Wells" and its less politically correct offshoot, "We the REAL People of Mineral Wells." They quickly found red flags.
An investigation by The Dallas Morning News found that Precision Ammunition was sued for fraud and breach of contract in 2014 and one of the owners was sued for selling a house he never owned in 2016. Documents show the former was sent into mediation last month and the latter was settled.
The News also found the company had skipped town after pocketing more than $300,000 in incentives from Pflugerville before approaching Mineral Wells.
Butcher, who created the incentive package for the company, said he didn't know about the lawsuits.
"Well hindsight's great, isn't it?" he responded when told by The News.
As for the Pflugerville incident, Butcher said it gave him pause but didn't stop him from offering incentives worth up to $8 million.
'We got our clock cleaned'
Precision Ammunition, owned by North Texans Gary Phillips and Matthew Campbell, began with Campbell loading his own ammunition in a Denton County barn. They set up shop in Argyle, where they dreamed up big plans for the company, which Phillips said at its peak employed six people.
They aspired to become one of only a handful of North American manufacturers of match-grade .22 long rifle rimfire ammunition, suitable for competitive shooters. To do so, they needed empty land – about 100 acres worth – to create the buffer required to house highly volatile chemicals.
In 2015, the Pflugerville Community Development Corporation offered them a deal to set up such a facility in the Austin suburb.
The company, then called American Marksman, promised to create 25 full-time jobs with an average pay of $50,000 a year. It agreed to stamp packages of their ammunition with some variation of, "Made in Pflugerville, Texas."
In return, the Pflugerville CDC would pay the company $175,000 in moving expenses and another $155,000 for equipment – plus $3,000 per new job, for a total of more than $400,000 in taxpayer money.
"It wasn't too terribly long before the PCDC started to get concerned about the performance," said Monte Akers, the corporation's attorney.
Documents obtained by The News show that CDC officials corresponded with Phillips and Campbell about the company's progress, but executives said they were having problems.
Phillips claims his company was unable to get the space to build the facility, and that the political climate in Pflugerville turned against them shortly after they inked the deal, so they reached out to another town – Mineral Wells.
Akers contests Phillips' version of events and said the PCDC is exploring legal action against the company.
After taking the money from the PCDC, Phillips and Campbell approached Mineral Wells with the same promise – a chance to become home to an industry-leading ammunition manufacturing company.
When he got the call, as he typically does when he sets out to reel in a company, Butcher sent Precision Ammunition a booklet outlining a possible incentives package.
Phillips says it proposed a $700,000 grant and $4 million loan co-signed by the city, along with 100 acres of land – enough space for them to manufacture their ammunition. Phillips said he never signed a contract with the Industrial Foundation for these incentives.
The 100 acres became 84 acres after Butcher discovered a church owned a portion of the land, including a house on the property. Pastor Caleb Shipman, who lived at the house, wasn't pleased.
"I can't think of anybody in their right mind who would be happy with someone in their town, who is in charge of economic development, giving away their home to entice a business to move here, or who would even say that's within their power," he said.
The Industrial Foundation purchased the remaining land for $316,000, with the city pitching in $150,000, and deeded it over to Precision Ammunition for free.
It was on condition that Industrial Foundation could take the land back if Precision Ammunition did not create at least 150 jobs. The city created a tax abatement for the property with similar conditions.
While they prepared to build their manufacturing facility, Phillips and Campbell wanted to set up a retail shop downtown. Butcher pointed them to a building owned by the Industrial Foundation nicknamed the "Peach Building."
The pair took out a loan to buy it. Their bank requested the 84 acres be put up as collateral, negating the Industrial Foundation's provision to take it back in case the jobs weren't created.
But since then, Phillips and Campbell haven't been able to buy the millions of dollars in equipment they say they need to produce their bullets. They never hired 150 employees, making their tax abatement defunct.
They sold T-shirts, branded by their other company, Precision Branding, and a small amount of ammunition for about six months before closing their retail store. The rest of the Peach Building sits mostly empty – ready for equipment and inventory.
Phillips and Campbell blame the city and the Industrial Foundation for their business's woes. Phillips claimed he hasn't seen a dime of incentive money, just the land given to him. And despite never signing a contract, Phillips and Campbell moved their entire company to Mineral Wells and crafted a business plan based on the Industrial Foundation's proposal.
"We believe that we deserve something from them because of all of the pain and agony and financial hardship that we've gone through the past 2 1/2 years because of the expectations that they set with us," Phillips said.
But Butcher says the Industrial Foundation just made a bad bet, a risk he says it has the right to take as a private entity.
"Lesson learned there, whether it comes back or not, and I think it will come back, but we definitely took a big hickey on it," Butcher said.
"We got our clock cleaned."
Outsourcing economic development
This wasn't the first company that failed to deliver for Mineral Wells. Another ammunition company, Ultra Precision Ammunition, had recently pocketed incentive money and left town.
Perpetually at a disadvantage, without the money that a cycle of growth has afforded other cities in the metroplex, Butcher talks at length about cobbling together deals without relying on the taxpayer dime. But that's not entirely true. The city does devote $50,000 a year to paying Butcher, who said he ultimately takes home about $110,000 a year for his services to the Industrial Foundation.
The Industrial Foundation is also part of a joint venture called the Area Growth Council, which also includes the city of Mineral Wells, the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce and Palo Pinto County. Butcher is listed as its director and the sole economic development contact on the city's website.
Phillips said it was often unclear if officials were speaking on behalf of the city or the Industrial Foundation.
"Steve Butcher was included in some of our meetings with the mayor and the city manager and city officials," Phillips said. "We weren't sophisticated agents enough into how they deal with each other to really notice that there was something odd there."
Butcher acknowledged that the complexity of the system could seem suspect to outside observers.
"People don't see what's going on behind the scenes, and they believe something nefarious is afoot," Butcher said.
On the other hand, he said, the foundation is able to pair taxpayer dollars with private dollars.
"The Industrial Foundation has put far more into this community ... than the city and the county," Howerton, the city manager, said in defense of the foundation at a recent City Council meeting.
The Industrial Foundation claims it brought at least 10 new companies to town and helped five expand over the course of its existence. Butcher did not provide a complete list of how many of the companies are still active or how many people they still employ in Mineral Wells.
Experts say that Mineral Wells, for all its quirks, fits into an evolving economic development landscape where governments increasingly outsource their business recruitment effort to technically separate organizations.
"That's one of the big problems we're seeing today," said Bill Peacock, vice president of the free market-oriented Texas Public Policy Foundation.
In Texas, thanks to a 2015 state Supreme Court decision involving the Greater Houston Partnership, even private organizations that receive public funds aren't subject to the same transparency rules as governments.
Business advocates say negotiations have to be private for competitive reasons. Companies don't want their trade secrets revealed, and cities don't want others to catch wind of their proposals so they can outbid them.
But critics say that Texas' economic development structure – which gives cities essentially unchecked power to lure companies using taxpayer money – allows businesses to profit by pitting communities against one another.
It's a system experts say is unproductive at best and vulnerable to abuse at worst. There's nothing at the state level, for example, that would have forbidden Precision Ammunition from receiving tax dollars from multiple cities, as long as the cities agreed to the deals.
And as massive companies like Amazon dangle multibillion-dollar investments and thousands of jobs, the stakes have only gotten higher.
"Picking winners and losers by the government runs into a lot of problems," Peacock said. "They may actually be picking a loser."
Kelley Shannon, executive director of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, said that in spite of the Greater Houston Partnership decision, citizens should be able to trace how public money is being spent.
"For that portion, at least, they should be telling the public what's up," she said.
All in on Mineral Wells
Driving through downtown, there are glimpses of the town's gilded era. Giant letters atop a hill spell out "Welcome" like the Hollywood sign. The 14 brick stories of the once famous Baker Hotel tower over a sparse downtown. A handwritten sign outside the hotel advertises ghost tours.
Oil busts and economic downturns have been tough on lots of places – Mineral Wells included. Around the country, but especially in Texas, cities and suburbs continue to amass population and resources, while rural towns like Mineral Wells barely hang on.
Nearly a quarter of people in Mineral Wells live in poverty today. The average household income is $35,500 – 37 percent below the Texas average.
Phil Garrett, an attorney, unofficial town historian and member of the Mineral Wells Industrial Foundation, remembers when Mineral Wells prospered. But that was decades ago.
Still, ask him why he's stayed in the community where his grandfather first came to serve as the Baker Hotel's pharmacist, and he gets, as he put it with a Texas twang, verklempt.
"Unless you live someplace where your parents have lived and your grandparents people have lived and you've watched all those people – how would you describe that?" he said, pausing to gather himself.
"It's not translatable when your kids' kids have grown up and you've lived all this and you know these people for three, four generations up and down."
When it comes to strategies for bringing business to the town he loves, though, he's at a loss.
"That's the dilemma: This Industrial Foundation is competing with Frisco or Dallas," he said. "All these people are competing with each other and a town of 14,600 – what do you do?"
Butcher and Phillips hold out hope that Precision Ammunition will one day be a success story.
"We're all in on Mineral Wells," Phillips said.
The Economic Arms Race: This story is the third in an occasional series exploring how taxpayer money is fueling economic development – a phenomenon that has transformed North Texas. It was produced after months of research and reporting as part of the Dallas Morning News' Idea Lab fellowship, a collaboration with the University of Texas at Austin's school of journalism.
Comments