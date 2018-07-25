Massachusetts candy company plant abruptly closes

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2009 file photo, Necco Wafers are displayed in Boston. The owner of a company that makes candies such as Necco wafers and Sweethearts has unexpectedly shut down operations at its Massachusetts plant. The Boston Globe reported Round Hill Investments LLC announced Tuesday, July 24, 2018, it is selling Necco brands to another confection manufacturer and closing down its Revere plant. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) Charles Krupa AP