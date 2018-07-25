Iowa high court rejects latest plea to save 3 wind turbines

The Iowa Supreme Court has rejected a request from the developers of three wind turbines in northeast Iowa to review a district judge's order that the turbines be removed by Dec. 9.
The city of Fairbank and some private landowners sued in 2015 after county zoning officials declared the turbines didn't require special permit approval. Judge John Bauercamper sided with the project opponents in 2016 and ordered the turbines to be removed. That decision was later upheld by the Iowa Court of Appeals, and the Iowa Supreme Court in May let that decision stand.
On Tuesday the high court again refused to review Bauercamper's order.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the developers indicated in a separate district court filing that electric production has ceased and that developers intend to sign a turbine removal contract by Friday.
