1 year after nuclear plants abandoned, fallout continues

Just about a year ago, work stopped on two nuclear reactors in South Carolina, leaving behind no power and nearly $9 billion in debt.
The aftermath of the decision will continue for a long time in courtrooms across the state.
Ratepayers and shareholders have sued South Carolina Electric & Gas, the leaders on the project at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Columbia.
State senators are threatening to sue Gov. Henry McMaster if his appointee to the board of state-owned Santee Cooper takes over without them approving.
And even a temporary 15 percent rate cut for SCE&G customers passed by lawmakers is in court, with SCE&G saying it was illegal.
Work stopped on the reactors on July 31, 2017.
