Lawmakers race to pass bills before end of formal session

Massachusetts lawmakers raced to approve a slew of bills in the final hours of their Legislative session Tuesday.
There was agreement on a compromise energy bill that among other things calls for the state to increase its reliance on renewable energy sources by at least 1 percent annually starting in 2019.
Some clean energy advocates complained the bill, which received a near-unanimous vote of approval in the House, doesn't go far enough. The bill later was approved by the Senate by a unanimous vote.
"Lawmakers could have knocked it out of the park," said Ben Hellerstein, state director for Environment Massachusetts. "Instead, they only got a base hit."
While the legislation would boost the state's commitment to clean energy sources such as offshore wind and support new energy storage technologies, Hellerstein said it would not undo restrictions on solar energy production that are holding back prospective solar projects in local communities.
House lawmakers who participated in negotiations with the Senate conceded the bill was not as sweeping as some advocates had hoped, but they pointed to the complexities of energy policy.
"It wasn't bold and aggressive, but it was responsible and measured," said Rep. Brad Jones, the House Republican leader, of the bill.
A bill aimed at helping curb the state's opioid addiction crisis also was moving forward during the waning hours of the Massachusetts Legislature's formal session for the year.
The bill would allow those who end up in the emergency room as a result of an overdose to be taken directly to care outside the emergency department instead of being released back to the street.
The bill also would create a process to credential "recovery coaches" to help those trying to remain drug-free, mandate the electronic prescribing of drugs by 2020 and allow for the partial filling of prescriptions.
Democratic Sen. Cindy Friedman called the bill "a game-changer."
Other bills still on tap at the Statehouse include a wide-ranging economic development bill that if passed would include a gift for shoppers: A reprieve from paying the state's 6.25 percent sales tax on most items during the weekend of Aug. 11-12.
House and Senate negotiators also were hoping to settle differences on major health care and education bills.
A surprise bill that emerged late in the evening is aimed at helping unions.
The bill comes after a Supreme Court ruling in June found public employees can't be forced to pay fees to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining. Labor supporters — many of whom had been bracing for the ruling — feared it could financially weaken unions and affect millions of government workers.
The bill would in part require non-union workers to pay any anticipated proportional costs and fees prior to a grievance or arbitration hearing and that failure to pay those costs would exempt the union from further responsibility to the non-union member.
The House on Tuesday also approved legislation designed to protect the confidentiality of first responders, such as police officers and firefighters, who seek stress counseling after responding to a traumatic incident.
Backers of the proposal noted that for some first responders, there was still a stigma attached to counseling.
"These provisions will help these heroes get the confidential help that they need," said Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo in a statement.
Also on Baker's desk is a compromise bill approved Monday that would apply state and local lodging taxes to short-term rentals, such as those offered through Airbnb and other online platforms.
Baker has 10 days to act on that and other measures that have reached his desk.
The Legislature can continue to meet informally after Tuesday until the end of the year, but during that time can only act on measures that are completely unopposed.
