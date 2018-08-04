Facebook’s revelations: Real change or window dressing?

FILE - In this April 18, 2017 file photo, Conference workers speak in front of a demo booth at Facebook’s annual F8 developer conference, in San Jose, Calif. For a company bent on making the world more open, Facebook has long been secretive and reluctant to talk about security issues. Yet on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, it rushed forward to alert Congress and the media that it had recently detected a small but telling case of election manipulation. While this signals a new openness for the company, there is plenty that Facebook still isn’t saying, and experts wonder whether it’s mere window dressing or a true culture shift. Noah Berger, File AP Photo