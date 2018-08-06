The Latest: Michigan man was pilot in Alaska plane crash

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America’s tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. Rescuers are attempting to locate a sightseeing plane that crashed with the pilot and four passengers aboard high on a mountain ridge in Denali National Park and Preserve. The pilot reported on his satellite phone Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, that there were some injuries but authorities couldn’t get details before the satellite connection dropped. Becky Bohrer, File AP Photo