Feds: Auto dealer deceived consumers near Navajo Nation

Federal authorities say an Arizona-based auto dealer who operates in towns near the Navajo Nation falsified consumer information and deceived consumers through advertisements.
The Gallup Independent reports the Federal Trade Commission recently filed a complaint against Tate's Auto Group after an investigation by the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission.
The FTC alleges that Tate's Auto falsely inflated consumers' financial information on contracts to make it appear as if consumers had higher monthly incomes than they actually had.
In a statement, Tate's Auto Group owner and Manager Richard Berry strongly denied the allegations and said the company will be vindicated.
Founded in 1977, Tate's Auto Group is based in Holbrook, Arizona, and has four other locations throughout eastern Arizona and New Mexico.
