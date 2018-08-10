Mississippi guard suspended after bringing in contraband

A correctional guard is on unpaid suspension after she was caught with a cellphone, marijuana and spice upon reporting to work at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections said Thursday that 35-year-old Kimberly Diana Scott, of Pickens, was arrested Sunday. She was taken into custody on a charge that prohibits the sale, possession or use of controlled substances in a correctional facility. The contraband was found on Scott's person during a routine search.
Scott, who's worked for the department for four years, was released after posting bond Tuesday. She faces up to seven years in prison and a $25,000 fine if convicted.
