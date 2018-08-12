Subway train derails, rain floods communities

A subway train in Massachusetts derailed briefly as heavy rain challenges drivers and commuters in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority officials say a Green Line trolley derailed around 7 a.m. Sunday morning in Boston after it hit debris stuck on the track during a downpour. No passengers were on the train, and the conductor was not injured.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Lynn, Peabody and Salem after 4 inches of rain fell in a short period of time. Pockets of northern Massachusetts experienced street flooding overnight.
