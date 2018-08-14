Business owners, visitors rejoice as Yosemite reopens

This photo provided by Visit Yosemite, Madera County Visitors Bureau, shows Yosemite National Park employees, and a few visitors from France, posing for a photo holding hand fans that read #YosemiteNOW, a hashtag being used to spread the word that the park is open, at the park’s Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. Most of Yosemite is set to reopen Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 after a 20-day closure, resulted from a wildfire. Visit Yosemite, Madera County Visitors Bureau via AP Steve Montalto