US productivity grew at strong 2.9 percent rate in Q2

FILE- In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, tractor-trailers move cargo out of the Port of Savannah in Savannah, Ga. U.S. productivity grew at an annual rate of 2.9 percent in the second quarter, the fastest pace in more than three years, while labor costs actually fell. On Wednesday, Aug. 15, The Labor Department says the April-June increase in productivity followed a much weaker 0.3 percent rate of gain in the first quarter. Stephen B. Morton, File AP Photo