Colleges mull pushing for share of legal wagering proceeds

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2018, file photo, Marvin Werkley, of Mobile, Ala., looks over the wager sheets at the IP Casino Resort & Spa in Biloxi, Miss., before making a bet. Colleges are looking for a way to get a piece of the action from legal sports wagering. Schools in states where legal wagering has started or soon will are considering joining professional sports leagues in pursuing legislation requiring sports book operators to pay them a percentage of the amount wagered on their games. The Sun Herald via AP, File John Fitzhugh