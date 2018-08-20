PepsiCo buys Israel’s SodaStream for $3.2 billion

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2015 file photo, employees work at the SodaStream factory near the Bedouin city of Rahat, Southern Israel. Beverage giant PepsiCo has bought Israel’s fizzy drink maker SodaStream for $3.2 billion. PepsiCo said on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, that it is acquiring all SodaStream’s outstanding shares at $144 per share, a 32 percent premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price. Dan Balilty, File AP Photo