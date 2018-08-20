Alaska voters to decide primaries for governor, US House

Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Dunleavy, second from left, stands near his campaign table at a meet-and-greet event and a sign bearing a slogan that riffs on his height, in the lobby of Anchorage Baptist Temple, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. The event, in which candidates have tables and parishioners can meet them and ask questions, has become a tradition for the church in the lead-up to elections. Becky Bohrer AP Photo