Primaries for governor, US House top Alaska ballot

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, left, and Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott carry boxes into the Division of Elections office in Anchorage, Alaska, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, after the two men gathered signatures to get their ticket on the November general election ballot. Walker is an independent and Mallott is a Democrat, and they decided to gather signatures to advance to the November election instead of taking part in the primary election on Aug. 21. Mark Thiessen AP Photo