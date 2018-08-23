Democrats seek to keep focus on corruption, not impeachment

FILE - In this July 21, 2018, file photo, Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez speak in New York. Democrats seem eager to highlight Republican corruption ahead of the November midterm elections now that two of President Donald Trump’s former top allies are felons. As the party faithful gathered in Chicago Aug. 22 for the Democratic National Committee’s summer meeting, Perez ticked off the growing list of legal troubles for Trump and other Republicans. An “out of control” situation, he said, demands that voters “put up guard rails” by returning Democrats to power. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo