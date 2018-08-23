US, China raise tariffs in new round of trade dispute

In this Aug. 13, 2018, photo, a man sits in front of a billboard stating that American customers will be charged 25% extra due to ongoing China-U.S. trade tensions at a restaurant in Guangzhou in southern China’s Guangdong Province. The United States and China imposed more tariff hikes on billions of dollars of each other’s automobiles, factory machinery and other goods Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in an escalation of a battle over Beijing’s technology policy that companies worry will chill global economic growth. (Chinatopix via AP) AP