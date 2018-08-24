Mississippi factory moves, investing $9.5M and hiring 250

A commercial kitchen equipment company will relocate a factory in Mississippi, investing $9.5 million and creating 250 jobs.
Unified Brands, a unit of Dover Corp. of Downers Grove, Illinois, made the announcement Friday.
The company says it will rent an industrial park building near Vicksburg, relocating 175 employees now in Byram and increasing total employment to 425. It will make refrigerated preparation tables, steam kettles, steamers and commercial dishwashing sinks there.
Unified Brands says it will shift work to Mississippi from Oklahoma and Michigan. A plant in Pryor, Oklahoma, with 100 employees will close, as will a small plant in Farwell, Michigan. Spokesman John Davis said workers at those plants may be offered transfers. The company will maintain some production at a plant in Weidman, Michigan, but that employment there is likely to fall by 100 over time.
"We're looking forward to the expansion to Vicksburg," Dave Herring, president of Unified Brands, said in a statement. "This facility will enable us to improve the work environment for our employees, increase operational efficiencies and provide a foundation for longterm growth."
Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says the state will give $2.1 million to relocate equipment and $250,000 for worker training. Local governments will give $200,000. Craft says local governments will offer property tax breaks, but projected value isn't yet available. Warren County officials tell The Vicksburg Post it's the largest industrial project to be announced in the county in more than 15 years.
Unified Brands says it will start Warren County production in January. The company says production workers will make between $25,000 and $40,000 a year.
Comments