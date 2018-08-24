APNewsBreak: University accepted $458K from eugenics fund

This Thursday, April 6, 2017 photo shows Old Main on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, Ariz. The University of Arizona has accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding over the past two decades from a foundation infamous for promoting research linking race and intelligence. Records reviewed by The Associated Press show a psychology professor on the Tucson campus has received money from the Maryland-based Pioneer Fund even after other universities and organizations, including white nationalist groups, stopped receiving its support. Arizona Daily Star via AP Ron Medvescek