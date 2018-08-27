Verdict delayed for Reuters workers in Myanmar secrets case

Two Reuters journalists Wa Lone, center, and Kyaw Soe Oo, center back, gestures while being escorted by police upon arrival at a court Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. The Myanmar court delayed the verdict against two Reuters journalists on the charge of possessing official documents illegally in a case that has drawn attention to the faltering state of press freedom in the troubled Southeast Asian nation. The verdict that was to be delivered Monday was postponed to Sept. 3. Thein Zaw AP Photo