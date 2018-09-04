Gubernatorial candidates lead off week of debates

The Democrats competing to challenge Republican Gov. Chris Sununu were questioned about inconsistencies in their tax policy positions in a televised debate a week before the primary.
Both former state Sen. Molly Kelly and former Portsmouth Mayor Steve Marchand were asked Tuesday to clarify their positions on enacting a sales or income tax. Kelly opposes both, but a state senate candidate said all options were on the table. Asked Tuesday about that inconsistency, she emphasized that she is now running for a statewide office.
Marchand refuses to take the traditional pledge against the taxes, but he told a newspaper two years ago that he would veto them. On Tuesday he said he wants to begin the process of changing the state's culture on the issue.
Comments