Mother, daughter injured in deadly small plane crash

This photo provided by the Palo Alto, Calif., Fire Department shows the wreckage of a single-engine airplane that crashed in a pond near the Palo Alto Airport Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. A man was killed and two women were injured. Authorities day the Mooney M20 was trying to land when it crashed. The plane had reportedly flown in from Redding, authorities said. (Palo Alto Fire Department via AP) Palo Alto Fire Department AP