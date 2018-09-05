AP Explains: Financial turmoil in emerging markets

A man walks past a sign announcing the price of U.S. dollar and Brazilian real, in exchange for Argentine pesos, at an exchange house in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri has announced new taxes on exports and the elimination of several ministries on Monday in a bid to halt economic turmoil that has sent the peso to record lows. Natacha Pisarenko AP Photo