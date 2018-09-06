Winter wheat seeding getting underway in South Dakota

Winter wheat seeding is getting underway in South Dakota, as the fall small grains harvest wraps up.
The federal Agriculture Department in its weekly crop report says 1 percent of the winter wheat crop is seeded. Winter wheat is planted in the fall, goes dormant over the winter and is harvested the following summer.
The report says development of the corn and soybean crops in the state remains ahead of the average pace.
Slightly more than half of topsoil and subsoil moisture supplies are rated adequate.
Pasture and range conditions are rated 40 percent in good to excellent condition.
