Pipeline company found guilty in 2015 California oil spill

FILE - In this May 21, 2015, file photo, workers prepare an oil containment boom at Refugio State Beach, north of Goleta, Calif., two days after a ruptured pipeline created the largest coastal oil spill in California in 25 years. A California jury has found a pipeline company guilty of nine criminal charges for causing a 2015 oil spill that was the state’s worst coastal spill in 25 years. The jury in Santa Barbara County reached its verdict against Plains All American Pipeline of Houston on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, following a four-month trial. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo