Fairbanks man’s death goes unnoticed for years

This Aug. 28, 2018 photo shows Carol Norton outside her home talking about her neighbor Paul Pesika in Fairbanks, Alaska. Neighbors figured Pesika’s house had been abandoned, though some had a creeping feeling that might not be the case. Decades ago he had run a pioneering counseling nonprofit and worked for a powerful Fairbanks legislator in Juneau. Finally, on Aug. 12, Pesika’s next-door neighbor walked inside the cabin to check out the property and found him long dead, apparently of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Anchorage Daily News via AP Michelle Theriaut Boots