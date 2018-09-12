14 dead as Philippine passenger van falls off cliff

In this Sept. 11, 2018, photo provided by Philippine National Police Regional Office Cordillera, police inspect the remains of a passenger van along a ravine in Balbalan town in Kalinga province, northern Philippines. Philippine police say at least 14 people have died when the brakes of an overloaded passenger van failed while cruising a winding road, sending it down a ravine in a northern mountain province. (Philippine National Police Regional Office Cordillera via AP) AP