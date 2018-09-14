Big Island officials consider adding honesty policy to code

Big Island officials are considering adding language to the county's ethics code requiring officers and employees to provide the public with accurate and factual information.
West Hawaii Today reports the county ethics board passed the issue back to the county council Tuesday after the council voted in support of the measure last week.
The measure requiring county employees to provide honest information to "the best of each officer's or employee's abilities and knowledge" is set to go before the council again next week.
The current measure has changed from Puna Councilwoman Eileen O'Hara's original bill that simply stated "officers and employees should be truthful."
O'Hara says she introduced the measure in response to residents' concerns but she amended it to gain the support of her colleagues.
