The Latest: Life normalizing in south China after typhoon

People clean up debris caused by Typhoon Mangkhut outside a housing estate on the waterfront in Hong Kong, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Hong Kong and southern China hunkered down as strong winds and heavy rain from Typhoon Mangkhut lash the densely populated coast. The biggest storm of the year left at least 28 dead from landslides and drownings as it sliced through the northern Philippines. Vincent Yu AP Photo