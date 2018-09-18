Cybersecurity firm: More Iran hacks as US sanctions loomed

Alister Shepherd, the director of a subsidiary of the cybersecurity firm FireEye, gestures during a presentation about the APT33 hacking group, which his firm suspects are Iranian government-aligned hackers, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. FireEye warned Tuesday that Iranian government-aligned hackers have stepped up their efforts in the wake of President Donald Trump pulling America from the nuclear deal. Jon Gambrell AP Photo