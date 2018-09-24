Georgia utilities to vote on continuing nuclear project

The utilities involved in a nuclear project in Georgia are deciding whether to continue after a $2 billion cost increase.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported utilities are deciding whether to cancel construction of two new reactors at the Vogtle plant near Waynesboro.
The newspaper reported a decision could come from Georgia Power, Oglethorpe Power and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia this week.
Georgia Power's conclusion that more than $2 billion in new cost overruns are expected prompted the vote.
The newspaper reported If one of the major partners drops out, the project would likely be canceled. State regulators would then decide how much of the project's costs could be passed on to Georgia Power customers.
Supporters say having a diversified energy mix and decades of power justify continuing construction.
